Sit down, Waldo wrote: Yet another ref taking it upon himself to keep the score down. Still, much better than last week. Injuries starting to be a concern. Shaw's quicker than I realised. Batley had the best range of kick offs I've seen for a while.

I think batley are on the level of Halifax so it was good to see how much we'd improved on last week thought we went really well a few bizarre decisions from the ref but getting used to that now Johnson went well and Salter scores a brace so miracles do happen