Saw them couple of times in cup last year and a very tough side.Batley away is a hard game and probably what we need after poor last game and building up to fev and the French. Add in the cup game and it's starting to get a little more like it for us fans.
Saw them couple of times in cup last year and a very tough side.Batley away is a hard game and probably what we need after poor last game and building up to fev and the French. Add in the cup game and it's starting to get a little more like it for us fans.
Yet another ref taking it upon himself to keep the score down. Still, much better than last week. Injuries starting to be a concern. Shaw's quicker than I realised. Batley had the best range of kick offs I've seen for a while.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo
Batley ask a few questions today of our outside defence, played with pace and accurate passing. Scott at fullback looked particularly good. Teams are starting to kick at our left edge with some success, and what was going on at the short kick offs ?
Positives from today, good to see Salter back in the Centre and playing well, also thought Johnson showed a willingness for work. Abdul working hard again and Lunty was everywhere.
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm Posts: 5497 Location: east east hull
Sit down, Waldo wrote:
Yet another ref taking it upon himself to keep the score down. Still, much better than last week. Injuries starting to be a concern. Shaw's quicker than I realised. Batley had the best range of kick offs I've seen for a while.
I think batley are on the level of Halifax so it was good to see how much we'd improved on last week thought we went really well a few bizarre decisions from the ref but getting used to that now Johnson went well and Salter scores a brace so miracles do happen
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Think Batley are better than Fax but difference was we looked much better going forward as opposed to last week. Heffernan eye injury could be a concern.Another game chalked off on the way to the games that really matter.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.