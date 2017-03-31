WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Batley

Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:26 pm
What do we reckon this week then? Fax performance was the result of too many comfortable games in succession imo. Think we'll be a lot sharper this time.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:28 pm
Saw them couple of times in cup last year and a very tough side.Batley away is a hard game and probably what we need after poor last game and building up to fev and the French. Add in the cup game and it's starting to get a little more like it for us fans.

Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:32 pm
Saw them couple of times in cup last year and a very tough side.Batley away is a hard game and probably what we need after poor last game and building up to fev and the French. Add in the cup game and it's starting to get a little more like it for us fans.


Were at home

Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:19 pm
Gin again..don't know why I thought it was away? Still probably the best side we will have seen so far this year?

Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:32 pm
Yet another ref taking it upon himself to keep the score down. Still, much better than last week. Injuries starting to be a concern. Shaw's quicker than I realised. Batley had the best range of kick offs I've seen for a while.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:39 pm
Batley ask a few questions today of our outside defence, played with pace and accurate passing. Scott at fullback looked particularly good.
Teams are starting to kick at our left edge with some success, and what was going on at the short kick offs ?

Positives from today, good to see Salter back in the Centre and playing well, also thought Johnson showed a willingness for work. Abdul working hard again and Lunty was everywhere.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:41 pm
I think batley are on the level of Halifax so it was good to see how much we'd improved on last week thought we went really well a few bizarre decisions from the ref but getting used to that now Johnson went well and Salter scores a brace so miracles do happen :D
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:46 pm
Think Batley are better than Fax but difference was we looked much better going forward as opposed to last week. Heffernan eye injury could be a concern.Another game chalked off on the way to the games that really matter.

