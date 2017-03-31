Saw them couple of times in cup last year and a very tough side.Batley away is a hard game and probably what we need after poor last game and building up to fev and the French. Add in the cup game and it's starting to get a little more like it for us fans.
Saw them couple of times in cup last year and a very tough side.Batley away is a hard game and probably what we need after poor last game and building up to fev and the French. Add in the cup game and it's starting to get a little more like it for us fans.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.