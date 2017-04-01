NSW wrote: Leeds deserved it tonight, won the floor and earned a lot of penalties.



Ferres incident was bad. Mark Minichello did a similar tackle on Clubb which kept him out for 9 months.

Interesting little fantasy that one as there is no record of it even being before the disciplinary tribunal.As with many teams that play Wigan, Leeds rose to the bait when confronted by the most consistently dirty side in the league. The Ferres incident was bad and Ablett has previous with his wandering hands so yes there is something to complain about. It's just the sheer hypocrisy of Wigan fans whining about dirty play that makes me chuckle. Wigan have some excellent players and a strength in depth that is rivalled by no one, then they go and spoil any admiration they should get by always taking the low road.Anyway good game to watch and as a bonus there may be a couple of holidays coming up on the match review - but then again the whitewash order is probably already in at B & Q.