Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:26 pm
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
AntonyGiant wrote:
What annoys me is two weeks running Ablett has put his fingers in the oppositions face and the reactions are penalised on both occasions.

:D

What a load of rubbish. It's like being at a Panto.
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:38 pm
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6933
Location: Central Coast
Is anyone blowing up about scum bag Tomkins face rake/gouge/stopping a try scoring opportunity on Burrow?
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:45 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2608
Location: Serpo
sgtwilko wrote:
Is anyone blowing up about scum bag Tomkins face rake/gouge/stopping a try scoring opportunity on Burrow?



Tomkins was Leeds best player, how many penalties and errors can one so called senior player come up with in one game, garbage, only resigned to entice Sam back.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:32 am
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1600
Leeds deserved it tonight, won the floor and earned a lot of penalties.

Ferres incident was bad. Mark Minichello did a similar tackle on Clubb which kept him out for 9 months. He gets 10 minutes but we lose our centre for the rest of the game and perhaps long. As has been said Gildart probably would have prevented the Watkins try, Isa had no chance.

No win in 3 for Wigan but still very competative, should have won last week if not for 2 wrongly disallowed tries (RFL have apologised).

Any other team missing it's starting full, both starting wingers plus back up winger, both centres, starter hooker, both starting second rows, plus starting loose forward and captain would not even be competing in Super League.
Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:37 am
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 481
sgtwilko wrote:
Eyes in his beard then yeah?


You're confusing beard and eyebrows there cockle

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:41 am
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 481
sgtwilko wrote:
Is anyone blowing up about scum bag Tomkins face rake/gouge/stopping a try scoring opportunity on Burrow?


Is that the best you can manage to try and deflect from your teams tactics last night?

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:52 am
rhinos21
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 977
Ablett is very underrated excellent player, got in nuasala's head.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:05 pm
Cronus
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6474
Location: comfortably numb
rhinos21 wrote:
Ablett is very underrated excellent player, got in nuasala's eyes.

Edited for accuracy. :)

You're correct though. Ablett is one of Leeds' more dangerous players, especially close to the line. Big & strong & knows all the tricks of the trade, including getting the opposition to react and concede penalties.

Ferres, on the other hand, has always been a filthy grub. Nasty piece of work. He's also put on a bit of chub if his fat little face was anything to go by last night.

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:20 pm
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1526
So how long is Ferres going to get banned for?

Re: GAME ON : Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:03 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22250
P-J wrote:
So how long is Ferres going to get banned for?

2-3 games.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

