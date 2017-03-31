Leeds deserved it tonight, won the floor and earned a lot of penalties. Ferres incident was bad. Mark Minichello did a similar tackle on Clubb which kept him out for 9 months. He gets 10 minutes but we lose our centre for the rest of the game and perhaps long. As has been said Gildart probably would have prevented the Watkins try, Isa had no chance. No win in 3 for Wigan but still very competative, should have won last week if not for 2 wrongly disallowed tries (RFL have apologised). Any other team missing it's starting full, both starting wingers plus back up winger, both centres, starter hooker, both starting second rows, plus starting loose forward and captain would not even be competing in Super League.

RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are