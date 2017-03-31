Leeds deserved it tonight, won the floor and earned a lot of penalties.
Ferres incident was bad. Mark Minichello did a similar tackle on Clubb which kept him out for 9 months. He gets 10 minutes but we lose our centre for the rest of the game and perhaps long. As has been said Gildart probably would have prevented the Watkins try, Isa had no chance.
No win in 3 for Wigan but still very competative, should have won last week if not for 2 wrongly disallowed tries (RFL have apologised).
Any other team missing it's starting full, both starting wingers plus back up winger, both centres, starter hooker, both starting second rows, plus starting loose forward and captain would not even be competing in Super League.