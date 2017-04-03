The number of handling errors was ridiculous; thats just basic stuff that we should be getting right by now.

The weather was fine, the pitch was ok (despite the slope), the ref could have been better but the loss was simply down to the players.

That game was a big wake up call - We can beat (in one half anyway) the team that everyone else has beaten so far but that doesnt make us invincible, we had to go out and put the effort in against Oldham and we didnt.

Take nothing away from Oldham - they bossed the game, and deserved the win.