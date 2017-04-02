I can only comment from what i heard on the radio. Everyone is going on about needing singings and getting reinforcements i disagree the team need to get rid of these handling errors that have defiantly cost us the game also the need to sharpen up mentally and concentrate more on what is going on. The people we have at the moment are more than capable of getting us out of the S^%$T its just they are not handling the pressure of now only being 4 points from 0 top advice start handling the pressure and we WILL stay up.



COYB