Bit of a reminder that we are still very much in a dogfight for survival. I think a small amount of complacency was creeping in that the deficit would be wiped in this clump of fixtures before Easter. We will have to fight hard for wins and it sounds as though Oldham wanted it more this week. Mistakes aplenty again and that is something that has plagued us all year, probably in part due to inexperience. Tough Easter period looming, next week at home is a huge game once again.



Praying that none of the loan players are recalled.