Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:01 pm
Sounded like another poor performance in terms of completion. Judging by the twitter updates it was just handling error after handling error. Literally every try we scored was backed up by a mistake letting Oldham back in. To concede that try right on half time was criminal.

Swinton and Dewsbury both lost but we're 9 points behind Oldham now and that going to be very difficult to claw back.

Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:18 pm
What a terrible game that was. We never got going and coughed up so much ball in the middle of the field. The longer the game went on the more we looked like losing. We looked a little bit nervous and lacking in leadership near the Oldham line. Scott Moore losing the ball 1:1 was the icing on the cake.

Fair play to Oldham, that match winning try was great counter-attacking rugby. We have to turn things around next week against Sheffield. We can't let anymore vital league points slip away.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:25 pm
Wasn't there, but it does seem there's a need for reinforcements pretty soon.Toovey must surely be giving feedback on what is still needed player wise.

Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:32 pm
Bit of a reminder that we are still very much in a dogfight for survival. I think a small amount of complacency was creeping in that the deficit would be wiped in this clump of fixtures before Easter. We will have to fight hard for wins and it sounds as though Oldham wanted it more this week. Mistakes aplenty again and that is something that has plagued us all year, probably in part due to inexperience. Tough Easter period looming, next week at home is a huge game once again.

Praying that none of the loan players are recalled.

Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:59 pm
No Larroyer today? Having Thomas, Pryce and hopefully Larroyer next week will be a huge boost!
Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:06 pm
I agree with Bully Boxer, sounds like a game that we kinda expected to win and just didn't get into the arm wrestle with a motivated Oldham.

With our small squad and relative inexperience these sort of blips are going to happen. Keep the faith guys - hopefully some reinforcements soon, and let's bounce back and give a Sheffield a beating next week!

Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:08 pm
We need players very rapid..
We were poor in first half against batley and shocking against Dewsbury first half last week..

We were lucky to walk away intact I'm both games..
There is nobody available woulnt cut it as hull kr are strengthening freely enough..

No good playing in a jazzy new kit without the playing staff (And coaching!) To perform, turning $hite performances out.

A massive loss today in terms of survival.

Re: Oldham (A)

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:24 pm
Just got back. Few thoughts.

1. We badly lacked Pryce. Lilley inparticular chose a few wrong options.

2. Errors. It is becoming a joke. As Northus said every time we scored we dropped the ball. It is a complete lack of concentration and respect for possession. Maybe fining them will sort it. Its not good enough and no longer a case of "everyone makes mistakes"

3. Macani. See his own thread. Bottleless.

So frustrating and with Sheffield finding a bit of form we need a big performance next week.
Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, debaser, eddievan, Fr13daY, Jabebby, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, woolly07 and 308 guests

