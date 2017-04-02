Sounded like another poor performance in terms of completion. Judging by the twitter updates it was just handling error after handling error. Literally every try we scored was backed up by a mistake letting Oldham back in. To concede that try right on half time was criminal.
Swinton and Dewsbury both lost but we're 9 points behind Oldham now and that going to be very difficult to claw back.
