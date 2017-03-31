Looking at the last match now on the Provident website (a good decision by the Club a cost saving and good for the Fans) The Bulls looked like a Team trying to figure out their systems again and coupled with Ref having a bit of Mare though his poor decisions shaded in favour of the Rams, gave us a disjointed first half, thought apparently it was warm 20C? (That's seems cold over here as Autumn is starting to bring in cooler weather) The Rams forwards started to wilt and being part time their stamina dropped off after about the 50 mins mark, the Bulls took advantage but not as clinical as they should have!

Still its a work in progress, the side is starting to look more settled but the little things still need work, like holding on to the ball and stop getting pinged by the Ref so easily plus a stronger defence which is still to easily broken at times!