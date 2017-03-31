It's another potential banana skin, that we need to avoid.



For the second week running we are going into a game that we should win - last week we didn't handle that at all well for the first half of the game. Let's not disguise that we were second best to a team that had not won a game all season for 50 minutes. We can't afford to start that poorly again.



We need our big players like Moore, Pryce (if fit), Smith and Lilley to step up and get a grip of things - hopefully we'll dominate early on in the forwards and lay the platform for a win that is a bit less nerve-shredding than last week.