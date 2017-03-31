WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oldham (A)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Oldham (A)

 
Post a reply

Oldham (A)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:54 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26361
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So a few possible selection headaches for this one.

Just learnt Keyes is out due to an ankle injury picked up in training. Hopefully Leon is recovered from illness to partner Lilley. Otherwise possibly a Lilley/Smith halfback partnership.

If Thomas is fit he could fit in there with Lilley and you could then leave Campbell at fullback and Macani on the wing.

Up front we should get Bentley back, so he'll come into the starting 13 and maybe Wilkinson will drop to the bench in place of Halafihi?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Oldham (A)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:57 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2256
Location: No longer Bradford
It'll definitely be interesting to see who we get back injury wise. Difficult to say who's going to come in to replace Keyes and what other reshuffles there may be until we know who's back really. Thomas & Pryce options if they're back. Smith would be an option, but maybe only if Mendeika is back. Lots of IFs until we see the 19 later.

Re: Oldham (A)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:50 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4177
Location: Bradford
Thomas and Lilley in the halves if Keyes and Pryce are out. The Smith at 6 experiment was a disaster so hopefully they don't do that again.

Campbell
Ryan
Oakes
Smith
Macani
Thomas
Lilley
Magrin
Moore
Kirk
Larroyer
Roche
Bentley

Murray
Caro
Wilkinson
JJR

Re: Oldham (A)

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:55 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3058
Location: Bradford
It's another potential banana skin, that we need to avoid.

For the second week running we are going into a game that we should win - last week we didn't handle that at all well for the first half of the game. Let's not disguise that we were second best to a team that had not won a game all season for 50 minutes. We can't afford to start that poorly again.

We need our big players like Moore, Pryce (if fit), Smith and Lilley to step up and get a grip of things - hopefully we'll dominate early on in the forwards and lay the platform for a win that is a bit less nerve-shredding than last week.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bing [Bot], Block5Bull, bowlingboy, brummie-eagle, bullocks, FarsleyBull, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, Scarey71, thepimp007, tikkabull and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,4641,85375,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
12-18
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  