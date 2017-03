I understand why it was brought in, to avoid penalising a side when a player is injured, giving them time to check him out. But for me, when a player leaves the field, although it's a free sub, they shouldn't be allowed back on. They certainly shouldn't then be allowed to use the free sub every 10 mintues to spell their hookers as Salford were doing tonight. At a push, the least they should do is prevent a player returning to the field if he's taken off for 2 free subs.