On Theo's head. That was the game there in the first few minutes. I expected us to lose tonight, Salford are a better side than we are now, simple as that. Having said that, we had enough ball and enough territory to win that game and it's so frustrating to see them again not even try to do so. After the opening up against Catalans and the controlled ambition we showed against Warrington, tonight was a proper kick in the teeth from KC. He's gone straight back to his horrific, ultra-low-risk tactics. Salford aren't a great side, they are solid through the middle and very motivated, with a couple of impressive individual players, particularly BMM. But we should have been able to take a few risks against them, throw the ball a bit. We only started to move the ball when it was too late. Keiron has no doubt already come out with the same nonsense he always does, that we were superb and fantastic and that it was the result of a halfback being out. It will have an effect, but our lack of success near their line was due to the speed of the passing, the movement of the runners and the execution and skill, not just because the guy providing the final pass wasn't there. Just incredibly poor attack.



For me there are no real positives tonight. I think tonight is the night to draw a line under Ryan Morgan. He's as bad as Leon Felton and as slow as Wello. I'd drop him now, simply no point dragging it out any longer. Same with Dom Peyroux, offers absolutely nothing. Get the kids in. At least then we can finish 6th with a bit of pride rather than banging our heads against a wall in frustration like we are now.



As for KC? Got to go. Simpy got to. Proved once and for all he doesn't have what it takes. He's seen two wins in two weeks from more expansive rugby. Yet tonight he's back to that rubbish.