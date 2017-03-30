WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Great Win v Saints.

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:03 pm
LucaUtd1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:13 am
Posts: 37
That was some effort from the boys to get the 2 points, aspecially as Childs was trying his best to help Saints as often as he could. Lui and Dobson class again although Lui could of cost us getting sent to the sin bin, Todd Carney had some very nice touches and was key in 2 of our trys. Hopefully we didn't pick up anymore injuries and Sau will be back for the Hull game. Lui and Johnson could be doubts. Salford really are looking a team who can beat anyone in SL. Should I book my GF ticket now hahahahahaha

Re: Great Win v Saints.

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:48 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27601
Location: Warrington
LucaUtd1 wrote:
That was some effort from the boys to get the 2 points, aspecially as Childs was trying his best to help Saints as often as he could. Lui and Dobson class again although Lui could of cost us getting sent to the sin bin, Todd Carney had some very nice touches and was key in 2 of our trys. Hopefully we didn't pick up anymore injuries and Sau will be back for the Hull game. Lui and Johnson could be doubts. Salford really are looking a team who can beat anyone in SL. Should I book my GF ticket now hahahahahaha


I'm not sure what Childs did that was in our favour. All of the decisions he gave our way were pretty blatant, particularly the yellow card, the elbows on chasers for the kicks. There were plenty of things he gave in your favour as well, not giving BMM in touch after the kick off, the penalties for your kicks which were on the extreme end of harsh and the farce of a play the ball by Brinning before one of your tries.

You should be getting behind that team in far greater number than you are currently. You are a better side than us, I'd argue there is only Cas and Wigan better than you in SL. Keep winning at home and you'll make the 4 this year, potential cup run as well. I've been looking into odds for Salford reaching both finals. Marwan deserves a response after all the work he's put in to this point.

Re: Great Win v Saints.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:12 am
LucaUtd1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:13 am
Posts: 37
To be fair I was at the game and it felt like he was giving Saints a lot of penalties, there was one he called for offside when roby blatently ran into mossop who was trying his best to get out of the way and one where saints knocked on but he still give use the ball. I'd have to watch it back on tv.

Yeah I do agree the attendance should be much better and hopefully if we continue playing the way we are competing every week that will improve, we need a full season without any off field issues because at times it's been like a circus which doesn't help generate new fans. I would take a top 8 finish still all day, but we do have the potential to be in the top 6 which would be a huge achievement. Watson is doing a great job and he is already looking beyond this season getting key players to commit to the club which is a real bonus that will allow us to build in the future.

Re: Great Win v Saints.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:39 am
redgunner Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 5:37 pm
Posts: 665
Saddened! wrote:
You should be getting behind that team in far greater number than you are currently.


Why when we win do the opposition fans feel fit to remind us that we are poorly supported club.

Fact: we have massively increased home support this season averaging over 5000 until last nights Thursday night game, how many other clubs have massive reduction for Thursday night games.
Fact: the club are working round the clock to attract new & old supporters.


Remember you guys have had wall to wall success & we have had wall to wall failure, it frustrates me when I listen to both so called big clubs like Warrington & Saints fans talking about voting with there feet after have one bad season but openly criticize our support when in the past we have been your wiping boys for every so called big club.

Last nights match told me where we are in our progress, I believe once again Ian Watson & his back room staff need special praise. We did not get a fair crack at the whip last night, you only need to look at the penalty count against us, consistency is all I ask, there were two teams doing the same but only one punished, I have no argument in being penalized, however Childs had a love in in with the St Helens club last night which I would be embarrassed to put on my CV. :DANCE:

