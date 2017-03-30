Saddened! wrote:
You should be getting behind that team in far greater number than you are currently.
Why when we win do the opposition fans feel fit to remind us that we are poorly supported club.
Fact: we have massively increased home support this season averaging over 5000 until last nights Thursday night game, how many other clubs have massive reduction for Thursday night games.
Fact: the club are working round the clock to attract new & old supporters.
Remember you guys have had wall to wall success & we have had wall to wall failure, it frustrates me when I listen to both so called big clubs like Warrington & Saints fans talking about voting with there feet after have one bad season but openly criticize our support when in the past we have been your wiping boys for every so called big club.
Last nights match told me where we are in our progress, I believe once again Ian Watson & his back room staff need special praise. We did not get a fair crack at the whip last night, you only need to look at the penalty count against us, consistency is all I ask, there were two teams doing the same but only one punished, I have no argument in being penalized, however Childs had a love in in with the St Helens club last night which I would be embarrassed to put on my CV.