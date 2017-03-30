LucaUtd1 wrote: That was some effort from the boys to get the 2 points, aspecially as Childs was trying his best to help Saints as often as he could. Lui and Dobson class again although Lui could of cost us getting sent to the sin bin, Todd Carney had some very nice touches and was key in 2 of our trys. Hopefully we didn't pick up anymore injuries and Sau will be back for the Hull game. Lui and Johnson could be doubts. Salford really are looking a team who can beat anyone in SL. Should I book my GF ticket now hahahahahaha

I'm not sure what Childs did that was in our favour. All of the decisions he gave our way were pretty blatant, particularly the yellow card, the elbows on chasers for the kicks. There were plenty of things he gave in your favour as well, not giving BMM in touch after the kick off, the penalties for your kicks which were on the extreme end of harsh and the farce of a play the ball by Brinning before one of your tries.You should be getting behind that team in far greater number than you are currently. You are a better side than us, I'd argue there is only Cas and Wigan better than you in SL. Keep winning at home and you'll make the 4 this year, potential cup run as well. I've been looking into odds for Salford reaching both finals. Marwan deserves a response after all the work he's put in to this point.