That was some effort from the boys to get the 2 points, aspecially as Childs was trying his best to help Saints as often as he could. Lui and Dobson class again although Lui could of cost us getting sent to the sin bin, Todd Carney had some very nice touches and was key in 2 of our trys. Hopefully we didn't pick up anymore injuries and Sau will be back for the Hull game. Lui and Johnson could be doubts. Salford really are looking a team who can beat anyone in SL. Should I book my GF ticket now hahahahahaha