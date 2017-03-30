Castleford

Greg Eden

Larne Patrick



Catalans

Jodie Broughton



Hull FC

Josh Griffin

Jake Connor



Leeds

Brett Ferres

Anthony Mullally



Leigh

Matty Dawson

Gregg Mcnally



Salford

Craig Kopczak

Greg Johnson



St Helens

Adam Walker

Tommy Lee



Wakefield

Scott Grix

Craig Huby

Kyle Wood

Danny Kirmond

Jon Molloy



Warrington

Kevin Brown

Jack Hughes

George King

Toby King



Widnes

Chris Bridge



All players who have left us - many of them deemed surplus to requirements by the club or not good enough and glad to see the back of by the fans, question is, out of those who would you have in our squad now?