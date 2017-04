It's far too early to say anything about our chances and much of our success so far, as has already been said, is down to the loanees. I am slightly more hopeful that, if things remain the same (or even better, if we can get some 'signed' players in) then we can keep it up and manage to stay in this division. It is by now means a given, though.



For sure, the youngsters have played very well - much better than we might have predicted, but a few of then are still of tender years and still, strictly speaking, academy players. We must not overplay these lads or we risk destroying what we have. The Sam Burgesses and Leon Pryces, who charge into open age at 17 and play like they've always been there are rarities; the majority need a more structured graduation into the big time, particularly in the forwards and this must not be forgotten.