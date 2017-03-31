I'll admit I was one of the "we should have started in the third tier" brigade, convinced that our -12 points would be an almost impossible mountain to climb. I am absolutely delighted to have been proved to be over pessimistic, albeit thanks to the key loan players we have been ble to use so far. As things stand, and if and when Toovey gets his visa, I'm confident we can stay up this season and then build a challenge for whatever system the RFL have in place for next season. After all the deep doom and gloom experienced over the winter, it's just fantastic to be able to stand on the Odsal terraces and actually enjoy some entertaining rugby - the last half hour vs Dewsbury was a joy to watch, and a deserved reward for the fans who have loyally stood by the club through these dark times.