Re: What Say thee now?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:49 am
I guess what I'm saying is the current set of young lads have already debuted (apart from Ricketts). There'll be no others ready for at least 18 months.

I'm hoping we get the VISA situation sorted soon as we'll need to look outside the UK for players too for 2018 and I'd think Toovey would be a good draw as was Rohan Smith.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:51 am
Bullseye wrote:
I guess what I'm saying is the current set of young lads have already debuted (apart from Ricketts)..


If I may be pedantic - Ricketts has actually played in the first team - he played in one of the shield games at the end of last season.

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:31 am
Did he? Must have missed that!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:58 am
I say we are not doing too bad on what goes on, on the field..

Other than that nobody is any wiser as to what they have planned for the club, where we are at or where we will be communication is pretty poor which is quite frustrating.

If we can survive this year I will be happy, then hopefully we can see some real progress next year!

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:05 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
If I may be pedantic - Ricketts has actually played in the first team - he played in one of the shield games at the end of last season.


Workington away if memory serves. The one we lost.

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:25 am
I'll admit I was one of the "we should have started in the third tier" brigade, convinced that our -12 points would be an almost impossible mountain to climb. I am absolutely delighted to have been proved to be over pessimistic, albeit thanks to the key loan players we have been ble to use so far. As things stand, and if and when Toovey gets his visa, I'm confident we can stay up this season and then build a challenge for whatever system the RFL have in place for next season. After all the deep doom and gloom experienced over the winter, it's just fantastic to be able to stand on the Odsal terraces and actually enjoy some entertaining rugby - the last half hour vs Dewsbury was a joy to watch, and a deserved reward for the fans who have loyally stood by the club through these dark times.
