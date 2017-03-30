I have no doubt we will still be in the second tier next season. There is a growing sense in the press that there are going to be significant changes to the structure next season and the Bulls are believed to be part of the RFLs plans. The RFL encouraged and chose Chalmers and Lowe so I suspect there were private words spoken to them to encourage them to take the club on - no evidence of this but I strongly suspect this was the case. Having said that, I think we will play ourselves into safety with the team we have + new players that will arrive.



As far as next year, I doubt Chalmers and Lowe with throw cash that we don't have. I think they are very canny rugby people and would expect a few surprises in some quality people joining us due to their links in the game and persuasive powers in the way they talked Toovey to swap Bondi with Bradford. I expect many unknown players to be signed who hopefully turn out to be a pleasant surprise. I have always believed that there are a large number of good players out there that for many reasons have been dropped by SL and NRL clubs and just need someone to identify them. I thought Rohan was someone who could do that. Toovey, Lowe and Chalmers are possibly also in that position to unearth some gems that just need persuading to come to the Bulls.



I feel confident the club is in good hands now. I doubt though that Toovey will stay very long and hope Chalmers has other people in mind that will eventually take over and continue the rebuild. I hope I am wrong and he stays for a number of years but I think he will be persuaded by a higher league or Ausie (not better) club.



So, in summary, no big spending in the off season on big names but a steady building process with quality players who will continue to give 100% as the current youngsters are giving.