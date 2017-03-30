WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What Say thee now?

What Say thee now?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:53 pm
HAPEtobehere
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2015 8:38 am
Posts: 49
At risk of being told to not get ahead of myself, which I'm aware I am, many of us here, including myself, thought that after the decimation of the club and exodus of the players that starting in the league below was the better option.

Having seen the performances and pride in the shirt already this year from our squad, many of whom are homegrown, do you now believe it would have been better to take the lower league as our starting point, is the point deduction perhaps not the death sentence it seemed at first?

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:02 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HAPEtobehere wrote:
At risk of being told to not get ahead of myself, which I'm aware I am, many of us here, including myself, thought that after the decimation of the club and exodus of the players that starting in the league below was the better option.

Having seen the performances and pride in the shirt already this year from our squad, many of whom are homegrown, do you now believe it would have been better to take the lower league as our starting point, is the point deduction perhaps not the death sentence it seemed at first?


Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But 99% of me still says we should have been in League 1. Those are the rules and we have clearly been made an exception by the RFL (regardless of their motivations). Besides at the time we didn't have the players we do now. However we are where we are and the lads have done well to get to -4 so far with plenty of the season left.

On the other side to your question. Had we not secured the services of Smith, Moore (especially), Larroyer, Murray, Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts and Hallas and put out a similar team to the one we did vs. Keighley but on a weekly basis. Would you say the decision to keep us in the Championship was right?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:03 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7533
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I think I've pretty much got over it, tbh. There's a part of me that wonders if we shouldn't just stick everything on black and try to go up.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: What Say thee now?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:10 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: Shipley, Bradford
vbfg wrote:
I think I've pretty much got over it, tbh. There's a part of me that wonders if we shouldn't just stick everything on black and try to go up.


This would 100% be my aim next season. Survive this year. Recruit and push for promotion next season, providing the system stays the same or there is still a promotion to SL as I am not 100% sure how we would do in a franchise system at the moment.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, debaser, thefaxfanman and 108 guests

