HAPEtobehere wrote: At risk of being told to not get ahead of myself, which I'm aware I am, many of us here, including myself, thought that after the decimation of the club and exodus of the players that starting in the league below was the better option.



Having seen the performances and pride in the shirt already this year from our squad, many of whom are homegrown, do you now believe it would have been better to take the lower league as our starting point, is the point deduction perhaps not the death sentence it seemed at first?

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But 99% of me still says we should have been in League 1. Those are the rules and we have clearly been made an exception by the RFL (regardless of their motivations). Besides at the time we didn't have the players we do now. However we are where we are and the lads have done well to get to -4 so far with plenty of the season left.On the other side to your question. Had we not secured the services of Smith, Moore (especially), Larroyer, Murray, Lilley, Oledzki, Jordan-Roberts and Hallas and put out a similar team to the one we did vs. Keighley but on a weekly basis. Would you say the decision to keep us in the Championship was right?