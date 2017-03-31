WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke...

Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:22 pm
How did this turn into yet another logically fallacious pi$$ing contest about the characteristics of certain fans, as if we're all part of large, hive minded entities when we support our particular clubs?

Well played Salford by the way - your coach appears to have created an actual team - which really shows on the field; defence is always a sign of a group of players commitment to each other, and it was outstanding last night.

Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:25 pm
Only heard "the referee's a you-know-what", "CHEAT CHEAT" and "you're not fit to referee". All the old favourites when it comes to James Child.

Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:16 pm
Clarkey doesn't come across as the sharpest tool in the box.

Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:18 pm
I must admit, I did pause and rewind, at a point when he gave Saints a dubious pen or scrum I thought I heard chants of "You gay bar/pub landlord/steward" on 55mins it was.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:20 pm
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
Clarkey doesn't come across as the sharpest tool in the box.

Phil Clarke is very clever, but he is not as clever as he thinks he is and always tries too hard to come across as cleverer than he is.

Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:02 pm
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
Clarkey doesn't come across as the sharpest tool in the box.


Maybe not the sharpest but he most definitely does come across as a tool.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:11 pm
Willzay wrote:
A debate over who was born first Ian Watson or Kieran Cunningham commentary in RL has hit an all time low


To be fair, there wasn't much distracting on the pitch. One of the most boring games I've had to watch for a while. Compare and contrast with Leeds v Wigan tonight!
Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:07 am
