|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10975Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
wire-quin wrote:
I think his credibility went with the 'score predictor' that sky allowed him to introduce. What a load of B0ll0x that was.
Correct, his last scrap of credibility dissipated right then.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:28 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12807
Location: Ossett
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
True, but Eddeh couldn't resist in the 79th minute - ' nobody can come come back from two score down with a minute to go...Not even the Saints!! '
I realise it's not good for viewing figures if they say "stick a fork in Saints - they're done," but that was a bit of a stretch.
I think he yearns for his one piece of commentary that was memorable for the right reasons - and is always secretly wishing that Saints will give him another opportunity.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:43 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2520
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
To me Phil Clark was a good rugby league player who should never been aloud near a TV station he gets money for nothing
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:34 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5030
Location: Over there
|
SaleSlim wrote:
:lol:
Dear oh dear, clutching at straws there. Those twisted knickers chafing dear? Hang on..... naughty Salford haven't been breaking caps, playing too many men, assaulting referees this year, let's fine them and deduct points for some non-existent homophobic chanting.
I heard it three times, loud and clear, and it was the word "gay" not "bent" I heard.
Let's see what the match commissioner says.
I don't know where the persecution complex comes from. You did all of those you refer to, as well as start a fight in Huddersfield and invade the pitch at Hull KR, starting brawls with Rovers fans. If Salford have turned angelic, it's a very recent conversion.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:04 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 938
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I heard it three times, loud and clear, and it was the word "gay" not "bent" I heard.
Let's see what the match commissioner says.
I don't know where the persecution complex comes from. You did all of those you refer to, as well as start a fight in Huddersfield and invade the pitch at Hull KR, starting brawls with Rovers fans. If Salford have turned angelic, it's a very recent conversion.
Bit pot kettle black after all trouble wakey have had in the crowd in recent times
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:21 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5135
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
Like Bent doesn't gay have a couple of uses?? Happy or Gay??
|
Mac out!
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:58 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:24 am
Posts: 613
Location: Hyde
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I heard it three times, loud and clear, and it was the word "gay" not "bent" I heard.
Let's see what the match commissioner says
I don't know where the persecution complex comes from. You did all of those you refer to, as well as start a fight in Huddersfield and invade the pitch at Hull KR, starting brawls with Rovers fans. If Salford have turned angelic, it's a very recent conversion.
Try a new TV your sound seems to be playing tricks either that or nip into Boots they sell
Otex eardrops. It was clearly bent barsteward
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 305
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I heard it three times, loud and clear, and it was the word "gay" not "bent" I heard.
Let's see what the match commissioner says.
I don't know where the persecution complex comes from. You did all of those you refer to, as well as start a fight in Huddersfield and invade the pitch at Hull KR, starting brawls with Rovers fans. If Salford have turned angelic, it's a very recent conversion.
I was at the game funnily enough and it definitely wasn't "gay" so you're just making stuff up now.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, childofthenorthern, cravenpark1, dodger666, eric35, Google [Bot], Hessle rover, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, pie.warrior, redgunner, rollin thunder, Shazbaz, Smew, Tigerade, Trawlerman, vastman, Wildthing and 154 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|