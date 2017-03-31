WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke...

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:01 am
wire-quin wrote:
I think his credibility went with the 'score predictor' that sky allowed him to introduce. What a load of B0ll0x that was.


Correct, his last scrap of credibility dissipated right then.
Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:28 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
True, but Eddeh couldn't resist in the 79th minute - ' nobody can come come back from two score down with a minute to go...Not even the Saints!! '


I realise it's not good for viewing figures if they say "stick a fork in Saints - they're done," but that was a bit of a stretch.

I think he yearns for his one piece of commentary that was memorable for the right reasons - and is always secretly wishing that Saints will give him another opportunity.

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:43 am
To me Phil Clark was a good rugby league player who should never been aloud near a TV station he gets money for nothing :roll:
Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:34 am
SaleSlim wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

Dear oh dear, clutching at straws there. Those twisted knickers chafing dear? Hang on..... naughty Salford haven't been breaking caps, playing too many men, assaulting referees this year, let's fine them and deduct points for some non-existent homophobic chanting. :thumb:


I heard it three times, loud and clear, and it was the word "gay" not "bent" I heard.

Let's see what the match commissioner says.

I don't know where the persecution complex comes from. You did all of those you refer to, as well as start a fight in Huddersfield and invade the pitch at Hull KR, starting brawls with Rovers fans. If Salford have turned angelic, it's a very recent conversion.
Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:04 am
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I heard it three times, loud and clear, and it was the word "gay" not "bent" I heard.

Let's see what the match commissioner says.

I don't know where the persecution complex comes from. You did all of those you refer to, as well as start a fight in Huddersfield and invade the pitch at Hull KR, starting brawls with Rovers fans. If Salford have turned angelic, it's a very recent conversion.


Bit pot kettle black after all trouble wakey have had in the crowd in recent times
