|
spegs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1388
|
"Even though the score is 0-0, St Helens are in front as far as I am concerned"
Yes Phil.
|
[b]Agar out[/b]
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 468
|
spegs wrote:
"Even though the score is 0-0, St Helens are in front as far as I am concerned"
Yes Phil.
Followed by an almost try scoring break from Salford
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:39 pm
|
spegs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1388
|
"If there's a league table for chasing kicks down the field St. Helens would be near the top"....
Yes Phil...
|
[b]Agar out[/b]
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4617
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
Can't believe none of the pundits failed to notice Brinning not play the ball correctly before Kopjak went over for the try.
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
saints reffed over the line by James Child to get back into it
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6134
|
A debate over who was born first Ian Watson or Kieran Cunningham commentary in RL has hit an all time low
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
salford have chance of drop goal there but kick to the corner and end up with a man in the bin - big moment.
salford not really getting the rub of the green here are they
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6134
|
Last edited by Willzay
on Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
Oops, bit of a calamity from saints there. dobson scores. long way back now
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3108
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
Glad to see Carney playing something like.
But Lui should buy the first round tonight, to give a penalty away knowing the consequences of his actions was pure dumb. then to compound his guilt he throws his arms in the air, which was quite amusing.
Well done Salford.
|
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, BiginJapan1970, Charlie Sheen, financialtimes, Ganson's Optician, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hank Moody, Hasbag, Iggy79, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, Kiyan, Leon Ashton, Listerofsmeg, Mable_Syrup, sanjunien, SmokeyTA, spegs, stouffer, the artist, The Devil's Advocate, Willzay, yorksguy1865 and 197 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|