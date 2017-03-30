WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke...

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Phil Clarke...

 
Post a reply

Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:27 pm
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1388
"Even though the score is 0-0, St Helens are in front as far as I am concerned"
Yes Phil.
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:30 pm
AntonyGiant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 468
spegs wrote:
"Even though the score is 0-0, St Helens are in front as far as I am concerned"
Yes Phil.


Followed by an almost try scoring break from Salford

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:39 pm
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1388
"If there's a league table for chasing kicks down the field St. Helens would be near the top"....
Yes Phil...
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:01 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4617
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Can't believe none of the pundits failed to notice Brinning not play the ball correctly before Kopjak went over for the try.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:22 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
saints reffed over the line by James Child to get back into it
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:43 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6134
A debate over who was born first Ian Watson or Kieran Cunningham commentary in RL has hit an all time low

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:43 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
salford have chance of drop goal there but kick to the corner and end up with a man in the bin - big moment.

salford not really getting the rub of the green here are they
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:50 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6134
.
Last edited by Willzay on Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:51 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5936
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Oops, bit of a calamity from saints there. dobson scores. long way back now
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Phil Clarke...

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:04 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3108
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Glad to see Carney playing something like.

But Lui should buy the first round tonight, to give a penalty away knowing the consequences of his actions was pure dumb. then to compound his guilt he throws his arms in the air, which was quite amusing.

Well done Salford.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, BiginJapan1970, Charlie Sheen, financialtimes, Ganson's Optician, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hank Moody, Hasbag, Iggy79, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, Kiyan, Leon Ashton, Listerofsmeg, Mable_Syrup, sanjunien, SmokeyTA, spegs, stouffer, the artist, The Devil's Advocate, Willzay, yorksguy1865 and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,2752,15375,8934,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
10-7
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
22-14
ST. HELENS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  