Oxford Exile wrote: I stay well away from Facebook when it comes to The Wire.....the level of blind, unbreakable loyalty is nauseating and tiresome.

There's no limits it's like like the first days of the old wild west.Un moderated. Uncontrolled. You've got young mickey pots, middle aged mickey pots and old enough to know better mickey pots swearing and shouting down what would be construed as normal lady fans.One fella in there was so disturbed the other week he felt the need to set up his own splinter facebook group.