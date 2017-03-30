WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Declan Patton

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:14 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 206
Want to leave Wire.

http://www.5thtackle.com/declan-patton- ... arrington/

Re: Declan Patton

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:04 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4378
Location: Warrington
Terrible reporting.

Even if it's true, their source is clearly these forums.

Re: Declan Patton

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:47 pm
Wire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2011 2:49 pm
Posts: 1061
Location: Olympia, Washington State.
People in Wire groups on Facebook saying his daughter is sick and this dropped/unhappy with Smith/leaving is bogus.
Come on Wire, come on Wire, come on Wire, Come on...

WidnesJohn wrote:
With us being the better side these days, we are licking our lips at inflicting more misery on Wire in the coming derby. I expect a fairly straight forward win.
Wire 44 - 6 Widnes
Widnes Score Time: 74 Minutes 9 Seconds

Re: Declan Patton

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:50 am
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3574
Location: M62 Corridor
Wire wrote:
People in Wire groups on Facebook saying his daughter is sick and this dropped/unhappy with Smith/leaving is bogus.

We could get relegated and the numpties on those groups would still talk about clapping until the groundeman left and being "so proud of the boys".
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Declan Patton

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:30 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8421
Wire wrote:
People in Wire groups on Facebook saying his daughter is sick and this dropped/unhappy with Smith/leaving is bogus.


If it is compassionate leave that would not explain why he is playing in the reserves.

Re: Declan Patton

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:33 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8421
Ganson's Optician wrote:
We could get relegated and the numpties on those groups would still talk about clapping until the groundeman left and being "so proud of the boys".


I know the level idolatry and delusion is crazy. Reminds me of North Korea with Smith cast as Kim Jung-un

True superfans on Facebook.

True superfans on Facebook.

Re: Declan Patton

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:44 am
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3619
Location: Its in the name
Wires71 wrote:
I know the level idolatry and delusion is crazy. Reminds me of North Korea with Smith cast as Kim Jung-un

True superfans on Facebook.

True superfans on Facebook.


I stay well away from Facebook when it comes to The Wire.....the level of blind, unbreakable loyalty is nauseating and tiresome.
top flight since 1895

