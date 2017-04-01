IMHO the Hall of Fame should be directly linked to the RL Heritage Museum and a permanent display to honour the inductees, and their achievements, to educate people on the great RL heritage (and perhaps to remind people that RL existed before, and continues to exist outside, the boundary of Super League).



Unfortunately the Heritage Museum isn't due to open at its new home in Bradford until 2020, a somewhat sad reflection about how the game portrays itself and its former players.