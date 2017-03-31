Bullseye wrote: Edwards I think got in because he was at the time (probably still is) the most decorated player in the history of the game.



You could argue Sinfield was just as inportant a cog in the Leeds machine as Edwards was in the Wigan one.



IMO neither should be in the Hall of Fame as neither excelled on the international stage to the level of the other hall of fame members.



They were great players but they didn't hit the heights of the other Hall of Fame Members. Let's not water it down because we feel we haven't put anyone in for a while.



Of the other names you mention I'd say only Andy Gregory and Clive Sullivan come close, mainly on their club and international records.



Holmes is a Leeds legend and I'd suggest your allegiance is slightly colouring your judgement. It's like me saying Trevor Foster or Keith Mumby should get in or a Leigh fan proposing John Woods as above.



They're all great players but not on the level of a Rosenfeld or a Murphy.



Morley? Won Grand Final in both hemispheres but not great for GB.



Peacock? Great domestic career. Did well internationally but doesn't transcend the game IMO.



Graham? Not won anything. He's a good player but that's it.



By all means celebrate at a club level but the Hall of Fame is special and for those that are above all others like Bevan, Fox, Boston etc.



I suspect 10 years after Burgess, Peacock, Sinfield, Sculthorpe etc have retired we'll have some context.

maybe so, Holmes is s tricky one and you could say same about cunningham senior newlove etr. but Holmes was top points scorer in 72 world cup was world cup and ashes winner and was a Gb regular player for ten years or more. think he is a contender still. John woods and tony Myler wer bothe fine /great stand offs but neither were even reguler international players.regarding the current hall of fame not all had steller international careers, as good as Hanley was he was never really exceptional at international level, certainly not against Australia anyway. lesser players made a bigger impact.Internationals are not the be all and end all just a part of what makes a player great. after all George best never even played in a world cup finals, and leo messi not won anything internationally.back to my original post/point players who are eligible from the past.