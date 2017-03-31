|
|
rollin thunder wrote:
never understood why Clive Sullivan is not in the hall of fame. also thinking at least two others who currently qualify should be in there.
i was thinking Andy Gregory, John Holmes and Clive Sullivan, Steve Knocker Norton and mike Stephenson all must be candidates. all players who are club greats good international careers and made impact in Australia. (or a mix of those)
I'm amazed Clive Sullivan is not there as he captained GB to our last world cup final win.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:16 pm
|
|
The Immortals are 8 players thought to be the greatest ever by now defunct magazine Rugby League Week.
See here:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Immor ... gby_league
)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia ... ll_of_Fame
The Hall of Fame is open to players, coaches and referees. I'm not sure who decides the membership but they both have the same players in them apart from Joey Johns who hasn't made the Hall of Fame yet.
So a bit different to how you describe it Biff. They have an equivalent to the Hall of Fame and a longer list that includes non players.
As an aside who would be the British coaches in a Hall of Fame?
Referees?
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:27 pm
|
|
Would be harsh if the likes of Burgess and Graham missed out due to the "10 years playing in UK ruling". Makes no sense as the cream of British talent should always be looking to test themselves against the best in the NRL. The HoF should be exclusive for the very best players. Like said by previous posters, club legends should be honoured by their clubs (Sinfield, Paul etc) but the Hall of Famers need to be top international players as well.
So Burgess, Graham, Peacock & Moz out of the current/recently retired players?
Who's the next back to potentially make the list? Slim pickings.....
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:06 pm
|
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Would be harsh if the likes of Burgess and Graham missed out due to the "10 years playing in UK ruling". Makes no sense as the cream of British talent should always be looking to test themselves against the best in the NRL. The HoF should be exclusive for the very best players. Like said by previous posters, club legends should be honoured by their clubs (Sinfield, Paul etc) but the Hall of Famers need to be top international players as well.
So Burgess, Graham, Peacock & Moz out of the current/recently retired players?
Who's the next back to potentially make the list? Slim pickings.....
Sinfield will be in the hall of fame, (before anyone comes up with he predictable and false he did nothing at international post) Shaun edwards is in there purely on his club reputation, he really did do nothing at international level exept knock out Bradley Clyde. and when he played down under was average at best. Andy gregory easily the better player than edwards. Morley and peacock will be in there, maybe sculthorpe but his injuries and premature end to his career may go against him. Burgess and Graham still have a lot to do before they can be considered hall of famers.
i certainly think we should do more to honor more great players, maybe a walk/roll of honor for great players but leave the hall of fame for people who transcend the game. Clive Suillivan, John Holmes (maybe) Andy gregory defo, and the others in my original post must be considered. oh kevin Ward as well.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:23 pm
|
|
Edwards I think got in because he was at the time (probably still is) the most decorated player in the history of the game.
You could argue Sinfield was just as inportant a cog in the Leeds machine as Edwards was in the Wigan one.
IMO neither should be in the Hall of Fame as neither excelled on the international stage to the level of the other hall of fame members.
They were great players but they didn't hit the heights of the other Hall of Fame Members. Let's not water it down because we feel we haven't put anyone in for a while.
Of the other names you mention I'd say only Andy Gregory and Clive Sullivan come close, mainly on their club and international records.
Holmes is a Leeds legend and I'd suggest your allegiance is slightly colouring your judgement. It's like me saying Trevor Foster or Keith Mumby should get in or a Leigh fan proposing John Woods as above.
They're all great players but not on the level of a Rosenfeld or a Murphy.
Morley? Won Grand Final in both hemispheres but not great for GB.
Peacock? Great domestic career. Did well internationally but doesn't transcend the game IMO.
Graham? Not won anything. He's a good player but that's it.
By all means celebrate at a club level but the Hall of Fame is special and for those that are above all others like Bevan, Fox, Boston etc.
I suspect 10 years after Burgess, Peacock, Sinfield, Sculthorpe etc have retired we'll have some context.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:49 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Edwards I think got in because he was at the time (probably still is) the most decorated player in the history of the game.
You could argue Sinfield was just as inportant a cog in the Leeds machine as Edwards was in the Wigan one.
IMO neither should be in the Hall of Fame as neither excelled on the international stage to the level of the other hall of fame members.
They were great players but they didn't hit the heights of the other Hall of Fame Members. Let's not water it down because we feel we haven't put anyone in for a while.
Of the other names you mention I'd say only Andy Gregory and Clive Sullivan come close, mainly on their club and international records.
Holmes is a Leeds legend and I'd suggest your allegiance is slightly colouring your judgement. It's like me saying Trevor Foster or Keith Mumby should get in or a Leigh fan proposing John Woods as above.
They're all great players but not on the level of a Rosenfeld or a Murphy.
Morley? Won Grand Final in both hemispheres but not great for GB.
Peacock? Great domestic career. Did well internationally but doesn't transcend the game IMO.
Graham? Not won anything. He's a good player but that's it.
By all means celebrate at a club level but the Hall of Fame is special and for those that are above all others like Bevan, Fox, Boston etc.
I suspect 10 years after Burgess, Peacock, Sinfield, Sculthorpe etc have retired we'll have some context.
maybe so, Holmes is s tricky one and you could say same about cunningham senior newlove etr. but Holmes was top points scorer in 72 world cup was world cup and ashes winner and was a Gb regular player for ten years or more. think he is a contender still. John woods and tony Myler wer bothe fine /great stand offs but neither were even reguler international players.
regarding the current hall of fame not all had steller international careers, as good as Hanley was he was never really exceptional at international level, certainly not against Australia anyway. lesser players made a bigger impact.
Internationals are not the be all and end all just a part of what makes a player great. after all George best never even played in a world cup finals, and leo messi not won anything internationally.
back to my original post/point players who are eligible from the past.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:52 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
The Immortals are 8 players thought to be the greatest ever by now defunct magazine Rugby League Week.
See here:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Immor ... gby_league
)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia ... ll_of_Fame
The Hall of Fame is open to players, coaches and referees. I'm not sure who decides the membership but they both have the same players in them apart from Joey Johns who hasn't made the Hall of Fame yet.
So a bit different to how you describe it Biff. They have an equivalent to the Hall of Fame and a longer list that includes non players.
As an aside who would be the British coaches in a Hall of Fame?
Referees?
Fair enough mate, i very much agree with you that there should be a place to put nothing but the very best, but don't think t would hurt the game to have an lower level place to put other fantastic players who may not hit that ceiling. Perhaps having a SL hall of fame would work?
Regards coaches in my time of watching i would go with John Monie, Dough Laughton, Brian Noble and Tony Smith in my time of watching british RL.A few others who would be close.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:31 pm
|
|
Jiffy should be in before most of these named here. Sensational domestically, did the business in Australia and wasn't too shoddy at international level either.
One of the very very best all round backs in my living memory.
|
