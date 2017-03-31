WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hall Of Fame

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:16 am
dboy





Membership of the Rugby League Hall of Fame is restricted exclusively to the greatest Rugby League players of all time. Each player must have:

• A record of outstanding achievement at the very highest levels of the game;
• A reputation that transcends the era in which he played;
• Made a contribution to the game that will last as long as rugby league is played.

To be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame, players must have:
• Played professional Rugby League in the UK for at least 10 years;
• Played his last professional match in the UK at least 10 years before the date of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:17 am
dboy





That's the official stuff BTW, not my suggestion...

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:22 am
Bullseye






The official guidance should be stuck to. While I agree we should celebrate our heroes we can do that at club level with our own Halls of Fame.

The Official RFL Hall of Fame is for the crème de la crème. For those who won Ashes series or who came very close. For those who excelled in UK and Australian competition. For those that were instrumental in winning trophies. For those who were record try scorers and goalkickers.

For that reason a lot of those mentioned already I’d only really consider Andy Gregory and possibly Clive Sullivan at a push. The rest, although great players, don’t meet the criteria for the top echelon.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:24 am
wire-quin






• A record of outstanding achievement at the very highest levels of the game;
• A reputation that transcends the era in which he played;
• Made a contribution to the game that will last as long as rugby league is played.


Very subjective
Mac out!
