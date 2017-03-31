The official guidance should be stuck to. While I agree we should celebrate our heroes we can do that at club level with our own Halls of Fame.



The Official RFL Hall of Fame is for the crème de la crème. For those who won Ashes series or who came very close. For those who excelled in UK and Australian competition. For those that were instrumental in winning trophies. For those who were record try scorers and goalkickers.



For that reason a lot of those mentioned already I’d only really consider Andy Gregory and possibly Clive Sullivan at a push. The rest, although great players, don’t meet the criteria for the top echelon.