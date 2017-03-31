Membership of the Rugby League Hall of Fame is restricted exclusively to the greatest Rugby League players of all time. Each player must have:



• A record of outstanding achievement at the very highest levels of the game;

• A reputation that transcends the era in which he played;

• Made a contribution to the game that will last as long as rugby league is played.



To be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame, players must have:

• Played professional Rugby League in the UK for at least 10 years;

• Played his last professional match in the UK at least 10 years before the date of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.