Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:56 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1401
never understood why Clive Sullivan is not in the hall of fame. also thinking at least two others who currently qualify should be in there.

i was thinking Andy Gregory, John Holmes and Clive Sullivan, Steve Knocker Norton and mike Stephenson all must be candidates. all players who are club greats good international careers and made impact in Australia. (or a mix of those)

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:56 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2310
Location: LEYTH
John Woods
Image Image Image

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 5:06 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1401
Cokey wrote:
John Woods

Great player, very underrated, similar to Darren wright, and John pendlebury

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:38 pm
Major Tom User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2006 11:42 am
Posts: 1141
I think more should be made of the hall of fame. Regual inductions for one thing. One or two every year at the man of steel awards for example. Have a short list like the NFL then it is a bit of an event and story.

People from the super league era who'll probably be in are Peacock, Sinfield, Farrell, Sculthope, Cunningham i would have thought
Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:50 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5799
SL era? I'd have to include at least one Bull (I'd include peacock for his feats at Leeds). Big Les for me.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:58 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Robbie Paul? Paul Deacon? James Lowes?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:36 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1406
Cokey wrote:
John Woods

& Sir Desmond of Drummond too !!!

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:47 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4950
Location: Hill Valley
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Robbie Paul? Paul Deacon? James Lowes?


Without doubt.

Yep, we should celebrate and honor our former greats more. I like the idea of inductees every year at the MOS ceremony. Perhaps 2 pre SL and 2 SL era players every year?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Hall Of Fame

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:00 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5119
I think we should follow the NFL HoF rule where you aren't eligible until 5 years after retirement.

