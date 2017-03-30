never understood why Clive Sullivan is not in the hall of fame. also thinking at least two others who currently qualify should be in there.
i was thinking Andy Gregory, John Holmes and Clive Sullivan, Steve Knocker Norton and mike Stephenson all must be candidates. all players who are club greats good international careers and made impact in Australia. (or a mix of those)
