Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:22 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1406
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
With a fully fit squad I would have Brown at fullback Mr C, but we don't have anywhere close to that right now. In view of that I feel we are best served with Brown slotting into Tongas spot and Reynolds going full back. With Drinkwater, riddy and Reynolds on the field we would be a very dangerous team ball in hand and very hard to predict in our kicking game. If no Drinkwater then Reynolds and riddy in the halves, Brown to fullback, Higson to centre, Naughton to wing.

Looks a fair call that !

Still wonder if we will 'go to market' before the 8's split.

We don't need any more at Prop or 2nd row, centre is where we are light, a top quality centre would give us every chance of avoiding the Q8's. Crooks has been very good, so to Tonga until his most recent injury, a classy specialist Centre seals the deal for me.

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:16 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 131
Again which is the more important position, full back or centre? It has always has to befull back-look what happened last week. Brown has got a number 1 on his back for a reason.

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:39 am
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: Near Leyth
Well I'm looking forward to seeing Greg McNally back to fullback, for me, he's the best all round FB we have. Brown looked very solid playing there but as we all know when Greg links up he usually goes on to finish, over the try line! also, he's no slouch at making tries too :wink:
The press reported that Higson and Hampshire were 'brushed off' by Johnstone when he scored however, I think it was Reynolds and Hampshire he actually brushed aside? The Journal also says Reynolds scored a good 'solo' try :shock: I was of the opinion it was a great team try involving Hock and Tickle too! oh well, the press are never wrong however, they were consistent scoring 'Referee' Campbell as the lowest rated official of the weekend :roll:

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:10 am
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2312
Location: LEYTH
When Tonga was sidelined for 10 weeks it was evident we would be short in that position,however,If there are no good quality centres available,then we have to go with what we've got.
Image Image Image

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:16 am
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: Near Leyth
Cokey wrote:
When Tonga was sidelined for 10 weeks it was evident we would be short in that position,however,If there are no good quality centres available,then we have to go with what we've got.

When we play Wigan at Leigh, perhaps we could play Gaz Hock at centre against 'joker' Gelling? I'm sure that would be interesting! :lol:

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:17 pm
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: Near Leyth
I believe we are a bit short on quality in reserve, in the threequarters and an addition may be required down the line!
Looking at our squad for tomorrow, I'd go with the following;

1/ Reynolds ( don't know if he can play there but, he's quite tall for the high balls)
2/ Higson
3/ Crooks
4/ Brown (don't come out of defence line Mitch, tried it last week and got away it)
5/ Dawson

6/ Ridyard ( the master!)
7/ Drinkwater/Hampshire ( I think this will be Hampshire's best position, not before Josh though!)

8/ Hock
9/ Higham
10/ Weston
11/Vea
12/ Tickle (point to prove to Widnes?)
13/ Hansen

14/ Hood
15/ Acton
16/ Hopkins
17/ Green

I think that team would serve us well?
Players missing; Stewart, Maria, Patterson, Pelissier, Burr, McNally, Tonga, Clare, Thompson and Naughton.
I think we have a pretty good squad there when all available :thumb:

Re: 19 man squad v Widnes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:43 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2312
Location: LEYTH
If Drinky is out,then it has to be Riddy & Reynolds at halfback.
Image Image Image
