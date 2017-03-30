Higson

Well I'm looking forward to seeing Greg McNally back to fullback, for me, he's the best all round FB we have. Brown looked very solid playing there but as we all know when Greg links up he usually goes on to finish, over the try line! also, he's no slouch at making tries tooThe press reported thatand Hampshire were 'brushed off' by Johnstone when he scored however, I think it was Reynolds and Hampshire he actually brushed aside? The Journal also says Reynolds scored a good 'solo' tryI was of the opinion it was a great team try involving Hock and Tickle too! oh well, the press are never wrong however, they were consistent scoring 'Referee' Campbell as the lowest rated official of the weekend