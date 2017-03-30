Vancouver Leyther wrote: With a fully fit squad I would have Brown at fullback Mr C, but we don't have anywhere close to that right now. In view of that I feel we are best served with Brown slotting into Tongas spot and Reynolds going full back. With Drinkwater, riddy and Reynolds on the field we would be a very dangerous team ball in hand and very hard to predict in our kicking game. If no Drinkwater then Reynolds and riddy in the halves, Brown to fullback, Higson to centre, Naughton to wing.

Looks a fair call that !Still wonder if we will 'go to market' before the 8's split.We don't need any more at Prop or 2nd row, centre is where we are light, a top quality centre would give us every chance of avoiding the Q8's. Crooks has been very good, so to Tonga until his most recent injury, a classy specialist Centre seals the deal for me.