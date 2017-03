Some wont like this but if drinkwater is flt then I'd go with riddy at 6 and Reynolds at fullback.

Hampshire and burr/green to miss out.

Reynolds has been great but we need riddy match fit and Hampshire was left wanting a little for me in the last game. Bit shaky under a high ball and not strong in the tackle. Reynolds has looked strong in both those departments and that leaves brown in the centre's where he is very effective and better than what appears to be available right now due to injuries.