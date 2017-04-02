Mrs Barista wrote:

I think we have improvement in us, personally. As do all teams. We've scored some good tries this year, although not enough of them, and have the best defence in the competition. Cas have one more point than us and their wins have come against the teams in 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th and 2nd. Our errors in our 3rd of the field are hurting us. I could see us losing to Salford and Leeds, then maybe sneaking a win against Leigh which would likely leave us around 4th after Easter, hopefully then getting Houghton back to relieve the defensive workload;the timing of his loss couldn't be worse TBH. I do think the squad depth point has been over-egged in some parts and we've taken a punt with lack of cover at hooker which has backfired.



I'm not sure it's a mental thing, more that mistakes in our 30 mean we end up defending intensely for long periods which is very draining.