Was a game of first one team, then the other not respecting possession. And first one team then the other benefitting from that in equal measure.

Wire may have turned a corner yesterday, I thought they threw it about and looked dangerous 2nd half. If Wire do continue in that vein then yesterday's point will look even better.

We take it and move on.

Radders does another week of catching and defensive shape and Yeamo does a few 1 on 1 sessions with Griffo.

Overall, were going well enough and we haven't played for 80mins yet.