airliebird,runninglate! wrote: I don't get the 3 from 4is a good return. 3 from what could have been 4 could be a league placing or a LLS if anything like last year

Wigan and wire away are scary fixtures on paper so 3 from 4 seems good. But you play the team in front of you. We played a ridiculously under strength wigan team so you'd have to be disappointed to lose and wire have been poor and getting beat by all. And in that 1st half were in season worst form. Handed us 2 tries off errors and 12 points.

We're well off. We're near the top and it's great. But we've played 6 of the bottom 7. 3 teams with massive injury lists.

Being positive or negative about it is irrelevant now..Time has run out to find form. It happens now or April will be grim. We play the other top 4. So hopefully we rise to the challenge and we could be in a tremendous position with half the regular season done. But current season form won't cut it this month

I think we have improvement in us, personally. As do all teams. We've scored some good tries this year, although not enough of them, and have the best defence in the competition. Cas have one more point than us and their wins have come against the teams in 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th and 2nd. Our errors in our 3rd of the field are hurting us. I could see us losing to Salford and Leeds, then maybe sneaking a win against Leigh which would likely leave us around 4th after Easter, hopefully then getting Houghton back to relieve the defensive workload;the timing of his loss couldn't be worse TBH. I do think the squad depth point has been over-egged in some parts and we've taken a punt with lack of cover at hooker which has backfired.I'm not sure it's a mental thing, more that mistakes in our 30 mean we end up defending intensely for long periods which is very draining.