WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Warrington Away

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:06 am
Staffs FC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 12, 2005 2:09 pm
Posts: 13096
Location: East Staffordshire
Happy to take the point despite the nature of it. At the end of the day they made the first half errors and we made the second half errors. 3 points from the last 4 games is a good return.
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling

Adam Pearson said not wrote:
I know there are two franchises and two clubs (in Hull) and that will remain forever more

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:14 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24424
Location: West Yorkshire
Wizard crane wrote:
Despite Warringtons start they are no push overs ,remember they had players out for most the games and yesterday they fielded their strongest side to date.Yes the game was there to be won after a good first half but Warrington are no mugs and i think many are taking away a lot from how they played.On the error count warrington had more then Fc did but ours came at crucial times and no matter who is the coach or how you coach errors are going to happen . Taylor has come in for some stick but he was our biggest metre maker in the forwards.Thought at least one of Russels tries was dodgy {in touch} and if video ref was there he would have no been given at least one.That said we should have handled second half better but a point is a point and if we are playing that bad like some are saying we have done well to only drop three points .Salford will be a huge test and if we get past them it will give us a boost and go forward from there

Taylor's doing too many minutes. He'd have done less IMO if Green had been fit. Agree about Salford, they're 4th and this will be a massive test.
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:22 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1767
Location: East stand!
I don't get the 3 from 4is a good return. 3 from what could have been 4 could be a league placing or a LLS if anything like last year
Wigan and wire away are scary fixtures on paper so 3 from 4 seems good. But you play the team in front of you. We played a ridiculously under strength wigan team so you'd have to be disappointed to lose and wire have been poor and getting beat by all. And in that 1st half were in season worst form. Handed us 2 tries off errors and 12 points.
We're well off. We're near the top and it's great. But we've played 6 of the bottom 7. 3 teams with massive injury lists.
Being positive or negative about it is irrelevant now..Time has run out to find form. It happens now or April will be grim. We play the other top 4. So hopefully we rise to the challenge and we could be in a tremendous position with half the regular season done. But current season form won't cut it this month
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:42 am
PCollinson1990 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 139
We need to respect when we build a lead, simple as that.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:12 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25451
It's worrying that we're falling away in the 2nd half of games. Last season we were very strong at the end of game so what's changed? radford talked pre season about not flogging the players and having a different approach so we don't burn out. Is that the reason? Whilst houghton is a massive miss, it doesn't account for us being good 1st half, dire in the 2nd for the last 2 games. Is it mental fragility, lack of leadership or us simply switching off when ahead? Whatever it is needs sorting as we have much bigger tests coming up than wigan reserves or dire wire

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:25 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24424
Location: West Yorkshire
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I don't get the 3 from 4is a good return. 3 from what could have been 4 could be a league placing or a LLS if anything like last year
Wigan and wire away are scary fixtures on paper so 3 from 4 seems good. But you play the team in front of you. We played a ridiculously under strength wigan team so you'd have to be disappointed to lose and wire have been poor and getting beat by all. And in that 1st half were in season worst form. Handed us 2 tries off errors and 12 points.
We're well off. We're near the top and it's great. But we've played 6 of the bottom 7. 3 teams with massive injury lists.
Being positive or negative about it is irrelevant now..Time has run out to find form. It happens now or April will be grim. We play the other top 4. So hopefully we rise to the challenge and we could be in a tremendous position with half the regular season done. But current season form won't cut it this month

I think we have improvement in us, personally. As do all teams. We've scored some good tries this year, although not enough of them, and have the best defence in the competition. Cas have one more point than us and their wins have come against the teams in 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th and 2nd. Our errors in our 3rd of the field are hurting us. I could see us losing to Salford and Leeds, then maybe sneaking a win against Leigh which would likely leave us around 4th after Easter, hopefully then getting Houghton back to relieve the defensive workload;the timing of his loss couldn't be worse TBH. I do think the squad depth point has been over-egged in some parts and we've taken a punt with lack of cover at hooker which has backfired.

I'm not sure it's a mental thing, more that mistakes in our 30 mean we end up defending intensely for long periods which is very draining.
Image

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:38 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1767
Location: East stand!
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's worrying that we're falling away in the 2nd half of games. Last season we were very strong at the end of game so what's changed? radford talked pre season about not flogging the players and having a different approach so we don't burn out. Is that the reason? Whilst houghton is a massive miss, it doesn't account for us being good 1st half, dire in the 2nd for the last 2 games. Is it mental fragility, lack of leadership or us simply switching off when ahead? Whatever it is needs sorting as we have much bigger tests coming up than wigan reserves or dire wire


It's not fitness. We've not come in less fit. It's lack of brains and stupidity with a lack of killer instinct. Cas have wigan and wire in the positions we did they go on to win by 40 in both..We get slack and invite them back. By time we lose loads of ball and defend for massive spells(or full halfs) were fooked. Killing ourselves. If we're holding back to conserve energy it's massively not workinG

Twice we went for goal yesterday 8 up. Don't get that mentality.
Twice near the end we aimlessly booted the ball dead plus a drop shot miles out with tackles in the bag. Hence giving 7 tackle sets away and making it easier for them to position for a shot. Their last drop attempt deserved to go over to punish our stupidity. If patton had played instead of gidley we'd of lost
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:45 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17234
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It's not fitness. We've not come in less fit. It's lack of brains and stupidity with a lack of killer instinct. Cas have wigan and wire in the positions we did they go on to win by 40 in both..We get slack and invite them back. By time we lose loads of ball and defend for massive spells(or full halfs) were fooked. Killing ourselves. If we're holding back to conserve energy it's massively not workinG

Twice we went for goal yesterday 8 up. Don't get that mentality.
Twice near the end we aimlessly booted the ball dead plus a drop shot miles out with tackles in the bag. Hence giving 7 tackle sets away and making it easier for them to position for a shot. Their last drop attempt deserved to go over to punish our stupidity. If patton had played instead of gidley we'd of lost


But he didn't and we didn't.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:24 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4469
seems us supporters are split about last few games, some think 3 out of 4 isn't to bad , others think its not, unbeaten in 5 after playing saints, wigan away wires away, one point of top, imo we have improvement in us and apart from cas all teams are beating each other, top 4 was our aim at start of season and I see no reason to think that we wont, imo we cant play like world beaters all season, whatever some say about wigan reserves and crap wires its still hard to go there and win, played 7 lost 1 not to bad a start is it, improvement in us yes, so even better then,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:26 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24424
Location: West Yorkshire
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It's not fitness. We've not come in less fit. It's lack of brains and stupidity with a lack of killer instinct. Cas have wigan and wire in the positions we did they go on to win by 40 in both..We get slack and invite them back. By time we lose loads of ball and defend for massive spells(or full halfs) were fooked. Killing ourselves. If we're holding back to conserve energy it's massively not workinG

Twice we went for goal yesterday 8 up. Don't get that mentality.
Twice near the end we aimlessly booted the ball dead plus a drop shot miles out with tackles in the bag. Hence giving 7 tackle sets away and making it easier for them to position for a shot. Their last drop attempt deserved to go over to punish our stupidity. If patton had played instead of gidley we'd of lost

In that case "If Houghton had played we would have won"
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, ComeOnYouUll, Darrell, dickie mint, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Hessle Roader, hull2524, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, MonkeyLover, Paddyfc, Tarquin Fuego, The Milky Bar Kid, Uppo58, weighman and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,6881,97475,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  