Happy to take the point despite the nature of it. At the end of the day they made the first half errors and we made the second half errors. 3 points from the last 4 games is a good return.
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling
Adam Pearson said not wrote:
I know there are two franchises and two clubs (in Hull) and that will remain forever more
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:14 am
Wizard crane wrote:
Despite Warringtons start they are no push overs ,remember they had players out for most the games and yesterday they fielded their strongest side to date.Yes the game was there to be won after a good first half but Warrington are no mugs and i think many are taking away a lot from how they played.On the error count warrington had more then Fc did but ours came at crucial times and no matter who is the coach or how you coach errors are going to happen . Taylor has come in for some stick but he was our biggest metre maker in the forwards.Thought at least one of Russels tries was dodgy {in touch} and if video ref was there he would have no been given at least one.That said we should have handled second half better but a point is a point and if we are playing that bad like some are saying we have done well to only drop three points .Salford will be a huge test and if we get past them it will give us a boost and go forward from there
Taylor's doing too many minutes. He'd have done less IMO if Green had been fit. Agree about Salford, they're 4th and this will be a massive test.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:22 am
I don't get the 3 from 4is a good return. 3 from what could have been 4 could be a league placing or a LLS if anything like last year
Wigan and wire away are scary fixtures on paper so 3 from 4 seems good. But you play the team in front of you. We played a ridiculously under strength wigan team so you'd have to be disappointed to lose and wire have been poor and getting beat by all. And in that 1st half were in season worst form. Handed us 2 tries off errors and 12 points.
We're well off. We're near the top and it's great. But we've played 6 of the bottom 7. 3 teams with massive injury lists.
Being positive or negative about it is irrelevant now..Time has run out to find form. It happens now or April will be grim. We play the other top 4. So hopefully we rise to the challenge and we could be in a tremendous position with half the regular season done. But current season form won't cut it this month
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:42 am
We need to respect when we build a lead, simple as that.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:12 am
It's worrying that we're falling away in the 2nd half of games. Last season we were very strong at the end of game so what's changed? radford talked pre season about not flogging the players and having a different approach so we don't burn out. Is that the reason? Whilst houghton is a massive miss, it doesn't account for us being good 1st half, dire in the 2nd for the last 2 games. Is it mental fragility, lack of leadership or us simply switching off when ahead? Whatever it is needs sorting as we have much bigger tests coming up than wigan reserves or dire wire
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:25 am
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I don't get the 3 from 4is a good return. 3 from what could have been 4 could be a league placing or a LLS if anything like last year
Wigan and wire away are scary fixtures on paper so 3 from 4 seems good. But you play the team in front of you. We played a ridiculously under strength wigan team so you'd have to be disappointed to lose and wire have been poor and getting beat by all. And in that 1st half were in season worst form. Handed us 2 tries off errors and 12 points.
We're well off. We're near the top and it's great. But we've played 6 of the bottom 7. 3 teams with massive injury lists.
Being positive or negative about it is irrelevant now..Time has run out to find form. It happens now or April will be grim. We play the other top 4. So hopefully we rise to the challenge and we could be in a tremendous position with half the regular season done. But current season form won't cut it this month
I think we have improvement in us, personally. As do all teams. We've scored some good tries this year, although not enough of them, and have the best defence in the competition. Cas have one more point than us and their wins have come against the teams in 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th and 2nd. Our errors in our 3rd of the field are hurting us. I could see us losing to Salford and Leeds, then maybe sneaking a win against Leigh which would likely leave us around 4th after Easter, hopefully then getting Houghton back to relieve the defensive workload;the timing of his loss couldn't be worse TBH. I do think the squad depth point has been over-egged in some parts and we've taken a punt with lack of cover at hooker which has backfired.
I'm not sure it's a mental thing, more that mistakes in our 30 mean we end up defending intensely for long periods which is very draining.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:38 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's worrying that we're falling away in the 2nd half of games. Last season we were very strong at the end of game so what's changed? radford talked pre season about not flogging the players and having a different approach so we don't burn out. Is that the reason? Whilst houghton is a massive miss, it doesn't account for us being good 1st half, dire in the 2nd for the last 2 games. Is it mental fragility, lack of leadership or us simply switching off when ahead? Whatever it is needs sorting as we have much bigger tests coming up than wigan reserves or dire wire
It's not fitness. We've not come in less fit. It's lack of brains and stupidity with a lack of killer instinct. Cas have wigan and wire in the positions we did they go on to win by 40 in both..We get slack and invite them back. By time we lose loads of ball and defend for massive spells(or full halfs) were fooked. Killing ourselves. If we're holding back to conserve energy it's massively not workinG
Twice we went for goal yesterday 8 up. Don't get that mentality.
Twice near the end we aimlessly booted the ball dead plus a drop shot miles out with tackles in the bag. Hence giving 7 tackle sets away and making it easier for them to position for a shot. Their last drop attempt deserved to go over to punish our stupidity. If patton had played instead of gidley we'd of lost
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:45 am
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It's not fitness. We've not come in less fit. It's lack of brains and stupidity with a lack of killer instinct. Cas have wigan and wire in the positions we did they go on to win by 40 in both..We get slack and invite them back. By time we lose loads of ball and defend for massive spells(or full halfs) were fooked. Killing ourselves. If we're holding back to conserve energy it's massively not workinG
Twice we went for goal yesterday 8 up. Don't get that mentality.
Twice near the end we aimlessly booted the ball dead plus a drop shot miles out with tackles in the bag. Hence giving 7 tackle sets away and making it easier for them to position for a shot. Their last drop attempt deserved to go over to punish our stupidity. If patton had played instead of gidley we'd of lost
But he didn't and we didn't.
