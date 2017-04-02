I don't get the 3 from 4is a good return. 3 from what could have been 4 could be a league placing or a LLS if anything like last year
Wigan and wire away are scary fixtures on paper so 3 from 4 seems good. But you play the team in front of you. We played a ridiculously under strength wigan team so you'd have to be disappointed to lose and wire have been poor and getting beat by all. And in that 1st half were in season worst form. Handed us 2 tries off errors and 12 points.
We're well off. We're near the top and it's great. But we've played 6 of the bottom 7. 3 teams with massive injury lists.
Being positive or negative about it is irrelevant now..Time has run out to find form. It happens now or April will be grim. We play the other top 4. So hopefully we rise to the challenge and we could be in a tremendous position with half the regular season done. But current season form won't cut it this month