Wizard crane wrote:

Despite Warringtons start they are no push overs ,remember they had players out for most the games and yesterday they fielded their strongest side to date.Yes the game was there to be won after a good first half but Warrington are no mugs and i think many are taking away a lot from how they played.On the error count warrington had more then Fc did but ours came at crucial times and no matter who is the coach or how you coach errors are going to happen . Taylor has come in for some stick but he was our biggest metre maker in the forwards.Thought at least one of Russels tries was dodgy {in touch} and if video ref was there he would have no been given at least one.That said we should have handled second half better but a point is a point and if we are playing that bad like some are saying we have done well to only drop three points .Salford will be a huge test and if we get past them it will give us a boost and go forward from there