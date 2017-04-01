It's obviously good to get 3 points from trips to wigan and wire (Although a point less than the corresponding games last season) but we're really not playing well and the 2nd half capitulations in both games is worrying. We really need to start finding some form with the ball in hand or we could easily lose some games we'd expect to win. 3 tough games coming up now where we'd be looking to take 6 points but it could easily be none. Need to cut out the stupid errors and penalties