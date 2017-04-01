WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington Away

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:10 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
At a time when Radford was taking us backward at a rate of knots, a couple of places off relegation but yeah the comparison is totally the same...not!
it's your in game negativity I'm talking about, every single game if we have a bad spell you come out with 'we've lost the game' type comments, that's not something i do/did.
yet only last week you showed your annoyance at fans negativity yet hypocritacally were doing the very same only a few minutes earlier in the same thread saying we'd lost it before the game had even finished!

Pick one, just pick one. Apologist or miserabilist? :lol:
Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:48 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Pick one, just pick one. Apologist or miserabilist? :lol:


Let's have some anagrammatical fun.
Would you prefer to be a EIIINOPSTTT as opposed to them two?

Hopefully seen as a decent point today as the season progresses.
Radders has said a few times in post match interviews that, 'were so much better than that' and that 'there's so much more to come.'
Hope he's right because I think we'll have to be.

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:54 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Let's have some anagrammatical fun.
Would you prefer to be a EIIINOPSTTT as opposed to them two?

Hopefully seen as a decent point today as the season progresses.
Radders has said a few times in post match interviews that, 'were so much better than that' and that 'there's so much more to come.'
Hope he's right because I think we'll have to be.


It's all part of the plan. Radders knew how tight it would be with any team beating any other. I, for one, am happy with how we're shaping up. I predict we will peak post round 23 (assuming we're in the dog-fight at the time!!).

Or maybe I'm just an eternal optimist!
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:58 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Let's have some anagrammatical fun.
Would you prefer to be a EIIINOPSTTT as opposed to them two?

Hopefully seen as a decent point today as the season progresses.
Radders has said a few times in post match interviews that, 'were so much better than that' and that 'there's so much more to come.'
Hope he's right because I think we'll have to be.

Definitely, we'd get hammered at the business end playing like that, but all teams have improvement in them at this point in the year. Petitionist?
Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:04 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Definitely, we'd get hammered at the business end playing like that, but all teams have improvement in them at this point in the year. Petitionist?


I knew it wouldn't take you long. :D
Just trying not to think what Cas might do to us if we throw in a second half performance(s) like we have been doing. :lol:

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:11 pm
WIZEB wrote:
I knew it wouldn't take you long. :D
Just trying not to think what Cas might do to us if we throw in a second half performance(s) like we have been doing. :lol:

Best not to. Horrific prospect. :lol:
Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:44 pm
It's obviously good to get 3 points from trips to wigan and wire (Although a point less than the corresponding games last season) but we're really not playing well and the 2nd half capitulations in both games is worrying. We really need to start finding some form with the ball in hand or we could easily lose some games we'd expect to win. 3 tough games coming up now where we'd be looking to take 6 points but it could easily be none. Need to cut out the stupid errors and penalties

Re: Warrington Away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:52 pm
Re: Warrington Away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:10 am
I'm thankful we didn't lose and winning breeds confidence
We need to move onto winning big and that's an attitude change that hopefully will happen over the season
Cas Tigers are showing how to win big when you're on top
Cas v Leeds as an example
I have lost interest
