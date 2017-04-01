|
bonaire wrote:
Too conservative? i dont think so.
We didnt have the ball to play.
Pulled the comment below from a Warrington fans post which sums it up.
Silly errors cost us the win today. If we can eliminate these we could climb up the table. Hull dropped a lot of ball second half mind. If they had played half decent they would have been out of sight.
Don't disagree on our handling. Radford said "It was a really bizarre game and I'm pleased with the way we built our first-half lead up but then in the second period we very much went into our shell.
"We relied on one-out rugby and ended up hanging on for dear life. It was a fantastic 39 minutes but we ended up thanking the rugby Gods at the end of it. Errors cost us again like last week at Wigan."
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:20 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I thought we overplayed at times today and were pressurising the Warrington line well in the first half. We then went too conservative in the second half IMO. Main concern right now is the length of Houghton's absence in a critical period.
I thought 1st half was ok and built up a lead but similar to last week at Wigan we let the lead slip by mistakes from dropped ball to stupid penalties. Its almost as if we think the games won and take the foot of the gas then when the opposition get some momentum we panic.
Wigan whether understrength or not are no mugs and neither are Warrington despite their start to the season and to have taken 3 out 4pts from those games is a good return. Think this season we are seeing that everyone can beat each other and no games will be that easy.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:27 pm
disappointing second half again, no possession at all hardly and when we did have it we wasted it, 8 points up, go for goal instead of going for another set to have some possession, mahe kicking the ball dead in a good position, last season i reckon he would have taken the defenders over the line with him if he ran at them
credit to warrington though, they did look something like the old warrington team of last season in the second half, wouldnt be surprised to if they beat leeds next week
only gripe about the ref was the ball steal on mini in the second half, clear professional foul imo and should've been a sin binning! stopped a quick ptb and a possible try as their players were nowhere to be seen!
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:44 pm
Chris71 wrote:
I thought 1st half was ok and built up a lead but similar to last week at Wigan we let the lead slip by mistakes from dropped ball to stupid penalties. Its almost as if we think the games won and take the foot of the gas then when the opposition get some momentum we panic.
Wigan whether understrength or not are no mugs and neither are Warrington despite their start to the season and to have taken 3 out 4pts from those games is a good return. Think this season we are seeing that everyone can beat each other and no games will be that easy.
I agree that its very competitive this year, today you had Widnes get their first win away at Leigh who have been doing well for example.
At the start of the season you'd have looked at our next few games Salford, Leeds, Leigh and Cas and expected 3 wins from 4, but im not so sure now as all 4 teams have shown good form and we ourselves have been competitive in every game.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:47 pm
UllFC wrote:
I agree that its very competitive this year, today you had Widnes get their first win away at Leigh who have been doing well for example.
At the start of the season you'd have looked at our next few games Salford, Leeds, Leigh and Cas and expected 3 wins from 4, but im not so sure now as all 4 teams have shown good form and we ourselves have been competitive in every game.
Exactly, all very difficult, and that's how it should be. Standard (Cas apart) may have been questionable in the early stages but the competitiveness of the comp with lots of tight games decided late on is great.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:50 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
All over bar the shouting. All the momentum with Warrington.
Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?
You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.
You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.
Don't want excuses that DH is the difference, simply we weren't good enough over the 80 minutes for the win and a Warrington with a few more wins on the board would likely have won.
Physical fatigue breeds mental fatigue but making critical/basic errors seemingly are creeping back into our play which stems back to huddersfield.
Radford really needs to get a grip on this and find a solution because with better sides the likelihood is we won't get away with a 40 minute performance.
it's most definitely a point dropped, the likes of Shaun Wane wouldn't be thinking it was a point gained that's for sure even with a load of kids playing.
if we're this knackered at this point in the season that is a bit worrying though dropping off in the second half two games on the trot.
Hopefully with Hadley back that'll help, resting Taylor is important as others have said.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:55 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?
You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.
You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.
Take it with a pinch of sale. I bet Mrs. B only does it to wind you up!!
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:58 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?
You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.
You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.
Yet no too long ago you were accusing me of loving Radford and being blinkered
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Everybody IS entitled to their opinion, that's the default on an open forum, not that you would think so the way some posters on here throw their weight about and use insulting, deriding and inflaming tactics to bully people off!
I'm fecking fed up of people defending Pearson & Radford when in fact neither have actually done anything, quite the reverse in some cases, the owner made statements of intent he hasn't fulfilled in any way shape or form and as for Radford, well, far from perfect is an understatement of the millenia.
Some fans are happy with any old shiate, some of us are not happy with a steaming turd and make our feelings known. That isn't moaning that's stating the bleeding obvious (to all but the blind fans that follow and praise no matter what).
Which am I, apologist or negativist? Please decide, you can't have it both ways.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:59 pm
Hessle Roader wrote:
Take it with a pinch of sale. I bet Mrs. B only does it to wind you up!!
Well
TBF you could feel the momentum draining away. Did very well to hang on.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:03 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Yet no too long ago you were accusing me of loving Radford and being blinkered
Which am I, apologist or negativist? Please decide, you can't have it both ways.
At a time when Radford was taking us backward at a rate of knots, a couple of places off relegation but yeah the comparison is totally the same...not!
it's your in game negativity I'm talking about, every single game if we have a bad spell you come out with 'we've lost the game' type comments, that's not something i do/did.
yet only last week you showed your annoyance at fans negativity yet hypocritacally were doing the very same only a few minutes earlier in the same thread saying we'd lost it before the game had even finished!
