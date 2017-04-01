Mrs Barista wrote: All over bar the shouting. All the momentum with Warrington.

Again with the negativity before the game is over, same as Wigan, same as other games this season and we have lost how many?You whine about others negativity but can't help yourself when we have a poor patch in a game and xome out with the doom and gloom/we've lost this type comments.You'd think we were bottom of the league with 1 point the way you post at times.Don't want excuses that DH is the difference, simply we weren't good enough over the 80 minutes for the win and a Warrington with a few more wins on the board would likely have won.Physical fatigue breeds mental fatigue but making critical/basic errors seemingly are creeping back into our play which stems back to huddersfield.Radford really needs to get a grip on this and find a solution because with better sides the likelihood is we won't get away with a 40 minute performance.it's most definitely a point dropped, the likes of Shaun Wane wouldn't be thinking it was a point gained that's for sure even with a load of kids playing.if we're this knackered at this point in the season that is a bit worrying though dropping off in the second half two games on the trot.Hopefully with Hadley back that'll help, resting Taylor is important as others have said.